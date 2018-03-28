'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks and Topshop Heiress Chloe Green reportedly having a baby

Topshop heiress Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks, aka the “Hot Felon,” have a baby on the way, Us Weekly reports.

Meeks, who gained fame when his 2014 mug shot went viral, has one son with his ex-wife, Melissa, whom he left for Green, the daughter of British retail billionaire Philip Green.

Melissa filed for separation in June 2017 after photos emerged of him kissing the socialite on a yacht.

They divorced in October 2017.

Meeks served jail time for grand theft in 2002 before being charged with gun possession in 2014.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.