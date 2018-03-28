Donald Glover posts mock 'Deadpool' script speculating about his canceled animated series

Donald Glover is responding to claims that he was too busy to work on the recently-scrapped “Deadpool” animated series at FXX in the best way possible. The star penned a brief script in which the meta character speculates as to why his series was canceled.

As previously reported, FXX announced in May 2017 that Glover and his “Atlanta” writing partner and brother, Stephen Glover, would develop an animated series starring everyone’s favorite merc with a mouth. However, it was confirmed earlier this week that the duo had backed out of the project due to “creative differences.”

In a post from Variety, the outlet speculated that Donald, who is highly in demand thanks to his TV projects and successful music career, may be too busy to develop another show. It seems the 34-year-old took issue with that and payed a rare visit to Twitter to dispel those rumors.

In a since-deleted tweet, the star said: “For the record: I wasn’t too busy to work on ‘Deadpool.’”

From there, he posted a series of 15 tweets with pages from a script, likely written by him, focused on the Deadpool character. While some have miscategorized the pages as being from the canceled animated series’ development, it references several events from the past few days such as the death of the world’s last white rhino, the mystery of who bit Beyonce and more. As a result, it looks more like this was penned overnight after the news of the series’ cancellation.

In the story, Deadpool finds himself tasked with protecting the world’s last white rhino, which devolves into him sitting with the animal and speculating as to the cause of the animated show getting scrapped.

“You know, I’m not mad about this whole ‘cancelled’ thing. I actually think it’s a good thing. I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV?” the character asks the rhino. “Other than the president!”

He then questions whether racism played a factor in the decision.

“Yeah, but all the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week.”

Curious fans can read the full 15-page script at Glover’s twitter page, but be warned that the content might not be appropriate for all.