'Star Trek' actress marries Leonard Nimoy's son

Adam Nimoy, son of the late “Star Trek” icon Leonard Nimoy, and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” actress Terry Farrell married on Monday, on what would’ve been Leonard Nimoy’s 87th birthday.

The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, according to film critic Scott Mantz, who tweeted a photo of the couple on their wedding day. Farrell retweeted Mantz’s photo and wrote, “Freakin AWESOME day!!!!!!! Love ya all! Aka: Mrs. Adam Nimoy.”

She also changed her Twitter bio to include “Mrs. Adam Nimoy.”

Farrell and Nimoy confirmed their engagement last August after Mantz reported it.

This was the second marriage for both Farrell and Nimoy. The 54-year-old actress shares a son with her ex-husband Brian Baker, while the 61-year-old filmmaker shares a son and daughter with his former wife Nancy.

Adam Nimoy released a documentary on his father, called “For the Love of Spock,” in 2016.

