Kylie Jenner sets 'summer goals' with throwback bikini pic

Kylie Jenner is ready to get back to her post-baby body just in time for bikini season! The 20-year-old new mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sexy throwback pic of herself in a bikini, writing, “Summer goals #tb.”

In the black-and-white shot, the cosmetics queen is rocking a mesh two-piece as water droplets fly around her.

Kylie is well on her way to having her hourglass figure back. Over the weekend, she shared a Snapchat mirror video, zooming in on her tiny waist and toned booty in a sports bra and leggings.

She also shared a hot tub pic with her pal, Jordyn Woods, last week, though she chose to cover her stomach by leaning against the edge of the pool.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star previously revealed that she gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy with baby Stormi in a since-deleted tweet.