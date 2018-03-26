Former 'Project Runway' star seeks support after horrible accident

“Project Runway” alum Chris March is recovering from a “debilitating accident” that put him into an induced coma and left him with some paralysis.

Andy Cohen took to Twitter to share a GoFundMe page set up for March to help with the medical costs he and his family have incurred since the accident in June.

“Chris March, the lovable, wonderful, talented alum of Bravo’s ‘Project Runway’ and ‘Mad Fashion’ is in bad shape and needs our help with his medical care,” Cohen tweeted Sunday night. “Anything you can give to help is appreciated.”

The GoFundMe page has received more than $10,000 in donations since launching, including Cohen’s $2,000 donation. The goal is $100,000.

“Thanks to the miracle of modern science he has pulled through, but is still in a very fragile state,” the page says. “His right arm has been paralyzed and at this moment, has limited use of his hands and legs. In addition, he’s dealing with respiratory issues that demand constant care.”

March is in “desperate need” of continuous physical therapy to help regain some movement.

A rep for March didn’t return Page Six’s requests for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.