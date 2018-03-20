Renee Zellweger is transformed into Judy Garland for new biopic

Spitting image!

The first photo of Renée Zellweger playing Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic, "Judy," has been released, and the 48-year-old star certainly does “Miss Show Business” justice.

In the image, Zellweger is rocking a brunette pixie cut and a black, off-the-shoulder floral dress, and appears to be singing while holding a microphone. ET confirms with a source that the actress will in fact be singing in the movie rather than using Garland's past recordings.

This certainly won’t be the first time she’ll show off her crooning skills in a film. Zellweger famously portrayed Roxie Hart in the 2002 musical adaptation of Chicago, which earned her an Oscar nomination.

According to Deadline, "Judy" will take place during the winter of 1968, 30 years after Garland became a household name as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz." The film will follow Garland as she prepares for her sold-out run at The Talk of the Town nightclub. Garland died not long after in June 1969, just 12 days following her 47th birthday.

The film is set to come out later this year, though a specific date has not been announced.