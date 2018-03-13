Tim McGraw all smiles in first outing since collapsing onstage

Tim McGraw flashed a big smile as he stepped out for the first time since he collapsed onstage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland over the weekend.

The country star and his wife, Faith Hill, dressed casually as paparazzi snapped the famous couple outside of a hotel in London.

PHOTO: TIM MCGRAW STEPS OUT AFTER SCARY INCIDENT

McGraw collapsed onstage while performing his hit "Humble & Kind" on Sunday night.

His rep told Fox News on Monday that McGraw was attended on site by local medical staff and he "will be fine."

"Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show," a rep for McGraw told us. "He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

McGraw was performing as part of the Country to Country festival in the U.K. and had performed Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country music festival.

The duo is scheduled to begin their 29-city Soul2Soul tour in the U.S. on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.