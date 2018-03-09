Expand / Collapse search
Rick Ross bounces back after health scare: 'Ain't nothing like home'

FILE - This Sept. 29, 2012 file photo shows Rick Ross performing at the BET Hip-Hop Honors at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta. Police in South Florida say rapper Rick Ross crashed his Rolls Royce into a building after hearing shots fired nearby. Police say Ross and a female companion reported hearing multiple shots fired in their direction early on Monday, Jan. 28, 2013. Police say Ross lost control of the silver Rolls and crashed into an apartment building. Neither Ross nor his passenger was injured and police say it did not appear that any bullets struck the Rolls. (Photo by John Amis/Invision/AP, file)

Rick Ross is healthy enough again for Instagram.

On Thursday, the rapper, 42, posted a photo of himself from behind clutching a bottle of Luc Belaire rosé, with the simple but poignant caption, “Ain’t nothing like home. I love y’all.”

Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼. I love y’all - WLR

The “Aston Martin Music” MC was released from a Florida hospital early Monday after spending the weekend in treatment for an as yet unspecified heart condition.

Paramedics were called to Ross’ Miami-area home on Thursday when he was found unresponsive and “slobbing on himself.” He was reportedly “combative” with emergency crews when they first arrived.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.