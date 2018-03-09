Rick Ross bounces back after health scare: 'Ain't nothing like home'

Rick Ross is healthy enough again for Instagram.

On Thursday, the rapper, 42, posted a photo of himself from behind clutching a bottle of Luc Belaire rosé, with the simple but poignant caption, “Ain’t nothing like home. I love y’all.”

The “Aston Martin Music” MC was released from a Florida hospital early Monday after spending the weekend in treatment for an as yet unspecified heart condition.

Paramedics were called to Ross’ Miami-area home on Thursday when he was found unresponsive and “slobbing on himself.” He was reportedly “combative” with emergency crews when they first arrived.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.