Samantha Bee goes after NRA members, tells them to join Scientology

Samantha Bee joking called on NRA members to join the Church of Scientology.

Bee made a mock PSA on her show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” aimed at members of the NRA, calling on them to consider switching to Scientology.

OPRAH’S ULTRA-PC ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ STUNG WITH BAD REVIEWS AS ‘CRINGEWORTHY’ $100 MILLION DOLLAR DISNEY MOVIE COULD BOMB, EXPERTS SAY

"Both of these cults [Scientology and NRA] are based on fanciful myths that when repeated enough, their otherwise intelligent followers start to believe," Bee argued. "One says that 75 million years ago, an intergalactic warlord nuked billions of people in volcanoes. And then there's the really crazy myth that guns have nothing to do with gun violence."

Bee showed clips of NRA ads and famous Scientologist Tom Cruise comparing the two organizations.

“Scientology can fill all the holes in your soul that the NRA currently does,” Bee said.

“It will bless you with fear, power fantasies, a creepy ageless leader — and merch!” she stated. “Is Scientology safe? Oh, of course not! It’s bonkers! But it’s, like, safer for the rest of us. So, if it keeps you from feeling like you need to load up on AR-15s, then hail Xenu or whatever the f---.”

CHARLIZE THERON’S MOM HELPS HER SCORE MARIJUANA:’SHE’S ALL MINE’

The NRA has come under scrutiny recently following a high school shooting in Florida last month that left 17 people dead. A number of U.S. businesses including Delta Air Lines and MetLife have cut ties with the NRA. L.L. Bean, Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods have announced they will no longer sell guns to anyone under 21.

The NRA has opposed any ban on AR-15s and other semi-automatic weapons or a higher age limit for gun purchases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.