Charlize Theron's mom helps her score marijuana: 'She's all mine'

Charlize Theron has admitted that she is no stranger to marijuana use.

The star of the new movie "Gringo," opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night and revealed that she and her mother Gerda have used the drug to help with their unconventional sleeping patterns.

“I’m always willing to try anything. You got one life to live, why not?” Theron said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!." “I have really bad sleep [patterns] and so does my mom. We do take sleep medication and I was saying to her, ‘Maybe we should try a sleeping strain, something that could help us with sleep.’ ”

But Theron was shocked when she discovered that her mother had gone out and done the marijuana shopping all by herself.

“I really thought I would be the responsible one to have to go and get that,” the actress admitted. “Last week she showed up at my house, literally drove in her little tennis outfit and brought me a little container and just left it on my kitchen table.”

Now that marijuana is now legal in California, Theron said her mother had no problem going to shop for the drug for the both of them.

“She said, ‘I went to the store by myself,’ ” Theron explained. “I have this image of her in the store. She’s just not this kind of person and buying marijuana...she had like a full experience.”

The Oscar-winning actress then joked that her mother is now her personal in to score marijuana and said, “You can’t have her, she’s all mine," while also confirming that using marijuana to help her sleep "totally works."

In "Gringo," Theron plays a cut-throat businesswoman whose main focus is to launch a special type of bioengineered marijuana. But unlike her marijuana expert character, the star said she wasn't always a huge fan of the drug and admitted to having some bad weed experiences.

“I had like eight solid years on the marijuana and then my chemistry just changed one day. I found myself frozen in front of my fridge for like eight hours,” she recalled. “I couldn’t speak and it just wasn’t fun anymore so I kind of had to stop and I would be around edibles and would try it, but then it was still the same thing."

"Gringo" hits theaters on Friday.