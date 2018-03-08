Russell Crowe is a having a 'divorce auction' after splitting with Danielle Spencer

Forget a divorce party – Russell Crowe is having a divorce purging.

The 53-year-old actor is celebrating the single life again by putting up 200 personal items he acquired during his nine-year marriage to Danielle Spencer in an auction called “The Art of Divorce.”

People Magazine reported in 2012 that more than 20 years after the couple met playing lovers in the 1990 movie “The Crossing,” the New Zealand-born Oscar winner and the Australian actress were calling it quits.

Auction house Sotheby’s Australia revealed Crowe is giving up his collection of movie memorabilia, clothing, artwork, furniture and more in the sale. The priciest item is an 1890 Leandro Bisiach violin Crowe used in the 2003 movie “Master and Commander.” The instrument is estimated to be worth between $110,000 and 140,000.

Sotheby’s Australia noted the auction will take place on April 7, a special day for Crowe. It is “both the actor’s birthday and wedding anniversary.”

Crowe previously announced the sale back in February on Twitter where he shared a photo of himself dressed in a tuxedo, smiling while raising a celebratory toast.

Crowe and Spencer married in April 2003 and share two sons: 13-year-old Charles and 11-year-old Tennyson.

The “Gladiator” star has kept busy since news broke of his failed marriage.

His upcoming film “Boy Erased,” is currently in post-production. The movie, which stars Nicole Kidman, explores how the son of a Baptist preacher is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program. It’s scheduled to premiere sometime this year.