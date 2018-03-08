Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News

Dunham, Upton and more joining 'Drag Race'

New York Post
Actress Lena Dunham arrives for the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - S1AETILRCVAC

The 10th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is set to include high-octane visitors.

VH1 said Thursday that Shania TwainKate UptonChristina Aguilera and Lena Dunham will serve as guest judges.

Among the other guest judges: Audra McDonaldCourtney LoveKumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Billy EichnerHalsey, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Andrew Rannells and Padma Lakshmi.

Stephen ColbertAndy Cohen and Cheyenne Jackson will make special appearances on the show in which 14 drag queens compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $100,000.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday, March 22. Each 90-minute episode will be followed by the post-show “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.