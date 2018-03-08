Dunham, Upton and more joining 'Drag Race'

The 10th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is set to include high-octane visitors.

VH1 said Thursday that Shania Twain, Kate Upton, Christina Aguilera and Lena Dunham will serve as guest judges.

Among the other guest judges: Audra McDonald, Courtney Love, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Billy Eichner, Halsey, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Andrew Rannells and Padma Lakshmi.

Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Cheyenne Jackson will make special appearances on the show in which 14 drag queens compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $100,000.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday, March 22. Each 90-minute episode will be followed by the post-show “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.”

