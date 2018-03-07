Rumors of Meg Ryan, John Mellencamp wedding swirl

Sources on Daufuskie Island, SC, say that the beachy community is buzzing with chatter that Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are planning a wedding there.

Insiders on the idyllic isle — where Mellencamp owns a mansion — say the famous pair has been spotted all over the island in the past few weeks, and that they appear to be putting together some celebration.

But Ryan’s rep told us that the island folk are wrong, simply spitting, “Not true.”

The pair started dating in 2011, then broke up in 2014, and got back together again in July 2017 — as Page Six first reported.

During their breakup, Mellencamp famously said that Ryan “hates me to death.”

But Ryan seems to have a soft spot for the “Jack & Diane” singer’s Daufuskie home.

Mellencamp told Architectural Digest in 2014 that he spent little time at his church-inspired beachfront manse until the “When Harry Met Sally . . .” star convinced him to spruce it up.

“Mellencamp’s girlfriend, actress Meg Ryan, however, thought the place had promise,” wrote the glossy magazine, “and asked . . . ‘Why don’t you make it as beautiful as it can be?’ ”

A rep for Mellencamp didn’t get back to us.

