How to watch the 2018 Oscars Best Picture nominees online

The Best Picture winner will was finally revealed Sunday night: the Cold War fantasy film "The Shape of Water" came out on top.

Director Guillermo del Toro's film received a leading 13 nominations for this year's Oscars, and won four Oscars on Sunday night.

The Oscars may be over, but that doesn't mean fans should stop watching the nominated films. And this year, you're in luck: more than half of this year's Best Picture nominees can be watched online.

Read on for a look at how you can watch these films without taking a trip to the cineplex.

Which movies were nominated for Best Picture?

Nine films were up for the award. They included the horror flick “Get Out,” the World War II films “Dunkirk” and “Darkest Hour,” the coming-of-age film “Lady Bird” and the drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Also in the mix was the Pentagon Papers-inspired movie “The Post,” the coming-of-age drama “Call Me By Your Name,” the period piece “Phantom Thread” and the sci-fi hit “The Shape of Water.”

OSCARS 2018 NOMINEES

Can I watch any of them online?

Yes. You can currently watch five movies without leaving the comfort of your couch.

“Call Me By Your Name,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” are all available for purchase through Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube Movies.

“Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” can also be rented via those same platforms.

The box office smash “Get Out” is also available to stream if you have HBO Go or HBO Now.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE OSCARS

What about the other films?

“The Post” and “Phantom Thread” aren’t yet available online. However, they can all be pre-ordered via Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube Movies.

If you're dying to catch these films in the meantime, check your local theater listings for showtimes.