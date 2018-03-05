'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure comments on fired showrunner Jeff Franklin

Just days after “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin was fired as showrunner of Netflix’s “Fuller House,” actress Candace Cameron Bure became the first to speak about the scandal publicly.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the 41-year-old star at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party on Sunday, where she defended Franklin as a person and professional, but stopped short of calling Netflix’s decision to remove him from his role into question.

“Jeff is a dear friend and he’s been a wonderful showrunner and he will be sorely missed from all of us,” she told ET. “But the show must go on. We’ll do that and we hope that we will have a great season.”

As previously reported, multiple people who worked on the Netflix series complained that Franklin verbally abused staffers and made inappropriate comments in the writers’ room, including sexually explicit things about his own love life. He would also reportedly bring women he dated to the set and offer them small roles on the show. It should be noted that there have been no accusations of Franklin directly sexually harassing or physically assaulting any staff members, Variety reported.

While Franklin’s attorney has denied being aware of any complaints against him, a Netflix spokesperson previously told Fox News that his firing will not impact the fourth season of the popular sitcom revival, which stars Bure reprising her role as D.J. Tanner.

Bure also mentioned that she expects the fourth season to drop sometime by the end of 2018. However, nothing has been confirmed by Netflix at this time.