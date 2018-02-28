'Fuller House' creator Jeff Franklin fired over claims of poor behavior, Season 4 to continue without him

Jeff Franklin, the creator of “Full House” and showrunner on the Netflix sequel series “Fuller House,” has been removed from his position amid claims of poor behavior on set and in the writers' room.

Variety first reported the news noting multiple people who worked on the Netflix series complained that he verbally abused staffers and made inappropriate comments in the writers’ room, including sexually explicit things about his own love life. He would also reportedly bring women he dated to the set and offer them small roles on the show. It should be noted that there have been no accusations of Franklin directly sexually harassing or physically assaulting any staff members, Variety reported.

It seems unprofessionalism is to blame for his current situation. Fortunately for fans, "Fuller House" will not see a bump in production.

“‘Fuller House’ will return for a fourth season, as planned. We hope to go into production in the next few months,” a Netflix spokesperson told Fox News in a statement.

In addition, Warner Bros. TV has said it will not be renewing the famed TV producer and director’s overall deal for the future.

“We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on ‘Fuller House,’” WBTV told Fox News in a separate statement.

While there have been no direct allegations of sexual misconduct at this time, the removal of Franklin is part of a larger movement in show business that supports an intolerance of any unprofessional behavior. This new attitude has often manifested itself as the “#MeToo” or “Time’s Up” movements, which were sparked in October 2017 after the ousting of Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Since that time dozens of women have accused Wenstein of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault.

In addition to “Full House” and “Fuller House,” Franklin’s credits as a TV producer include the “Stuart Little” TV series, "Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” “Laverne & Shirley” and many more.