'Baywatch' star Angelica Bridges sued over dead dog

Former "Baywatch" star-turned-pet sitter Angelica Bridges is being sued by a client who claims her dog died in the actress' care.

Bridges is best known as the voluptuous Taylor Walsh in the "Baywatch" series but appears to have taken on a career as a dog sitter through the company Rover.

According to legal papers obtained by SFGate.com, an unnamed plaintiff said she hired Bridges in April 2017 to watch her 1-year-old Papillon named Snoopy through Rover, a company that sets up dog owners with dog sitters. The plaintiff is also suing Rover.

The plaintiff alleges that Snoopy, an emotional support pet, slipped under an opening in Bridges' fence and was subsequently fatally hit by a car.

"The contrast between what Rover says and what Rover does could not be more stark," the plaintiff's attorney, Rob Tauler of Tauler Smith, said in a statement to SFGate.com. "Rover claims that all sitters are approved by specialists and that it accepts less than 20 percent of potential sitters, but this is not true."

She is seeking damages for emotional stress and costs associated with her dog's death.

Representatives for Bridges and Rover did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.