Miley Cyrus on her infamous VMAs performance: It changed my life forever

Miley Cyrus is getting reflective.

The 25-year-old singer channels her inner showgirl on the cover of Wonderland's latest issue. Cyrus, who styled the shoot herself, sports a variety of sultry looks as she posed for photographer Ellen von Unwerth, posing with an old-school telephone, champagne and a bouquet of stuffed animals.

Inside the magazine, Cyrus opens up about everything from the future of her acting career to Dolly Parton to her 2013 VMA performance, which she says changed her life "forever."

"Not only was culture changed, but my life and career were changed forever," she said. "It inspired me to use my platform for something much bigger."

"If the world is going to focus on me and what I am doing, then what I am doing should be impactful and it should be great," the "Malibu" songstress continued. "It encouraged me to be more involved, which then led me to start my own organization, which is the Happy Hippie Foundation. It’s dedicated to fighting injustice for vulnerable populations."

As for her acting career, the former Disney star says she's so happy with where she is in life right now that she doesn't want to pretend to be someone else.

"My attention span doesn’t love the idea of focusing and being on one project for so many months, especially being a character and not getting to be myself for that amount of time. I get really deep into the characters I play, just like I do with music," she shared. "So then it becomes hard for me to relate -- even to my family and friends -- I’m so deep into that character. So for right now, I am so content with where I am, being someone else doesn’t sound that fun to me."

That being said, Cyrus' only focus isn't music.

"I’m really looking forward to all these different projects I have going on this year, and not just musically. Getting to design has always been a dream since my style is such an important part of what I represent," she said. "You can always tell where my head and heart is at, because I am likely wearing it."