Jennifer Lawrence, Jodie Foster to present Best Actress at Oscars, report says

Oscar-winning actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster have been chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to present the Best Actress award at this year’s Oscars, Variety reported Friday.

The women will reportedly replace last year's Best Actor winner Casey Affleck.

Affleck bowed out of consideration in January.

The choice is a break from tradition for the awards show, as the Best Actress title is typically presented by the previous year’s male award winner.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE OSCARS

In 2017, Affleck scored the prize for his role in “Manchester by the Sea.” But in January, it was revealed that not only had he withdrawn from presenting, but he would also not be attending the ceremony, a rep for the actor confirmed.

The decision followed backlash over Affleck’s win last year and the resurfacing of accusations leveled against him in 2010 of alleged inappropriate behavior on the set of his documentary “I’m Still Here.” The criticism of Affleck reemerged amid the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, in which women began speaking out about sexual harassment and assault.

WARREN BEATTY, FAYE DUNAWAY TO PRESENT BEST PICTURE AT OSCARS DESPITE LAST YEAR’S DISASTROUS MIX-UP

In addition to Lawrence and Foster, actresses Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren were also tapped to present the award for Best Actor, Variety reported.

The Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

News of the best actor and actress presenters follows word that Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will reportedly return to the stage to award the winner for Best Picture, despite their controversial mistake announcing the same award last year.

The award show airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.