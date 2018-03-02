Emily Ratajkowski knew husband Sebastian Bear-McClard 'for years' ahead of surprise wedding

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski reportedly has known her new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard “for years” though they recently shocked fans with their seemingly sudden wedding.



A source told Us Weekly the model has known Bear-McClard for a while, but it was not immediately clear how long Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been together.

2.23.18 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 2, 2018 at 8:04am PST

“Emily has known Sebastian for years,” a source told Us Weekly. “They were all in a friend group…He wasn’t a stranger.”

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI MARRIES SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD IN SURPRISE WEDDING

The 24-year-old model surprised fans on Instagram last Friday by announcing she got married in a New York City courthouse to Bear-McClard. She released photos on her Instagram story showing her posing with her dog, her new husband and her wedding witnesses that included social media star Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky.

The source told Us Weekly Bear-McClard and Ostrovsky have been “best friends for years.”

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

The “Gone Girl” actress wore a mustard yellow Zara pantsuit on her wedding day along with a black hat.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ACCUSED OF RIPPING OFF SWIMWEAR LINE

The surprise wedding came weeks after Ratajkowski and her ex-boyfriend Jeff Magid stopped living together. The couple dated for three years.

Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski were first pictured together on Valentine’s Day.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.