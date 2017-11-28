Emily Ratajkowski accused of ripping off swimwear line

Sizzling model Emily Ratajkowski is in hot water over her new swimwear line.

Fashion designer Lisa Marie Fernandez is suing the bombshell, arguing Ratajkowski cribbed two of her swimwear designs for her newly released “Inamorata” line.

Fernandez claims Ratajkowski’s Cardiff” swimsuit and “Vulcan” top are rip-offs of her own “Poppy” and “Leandra” designs.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 16, 2017 at 10:19am PST

A post shared by Lisa Marie Fernandez (@lisamariefernandez) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

“These are key silhouettes that represent the brand DNA that is Lisa Marie Fernandez and are immediately recognized by consumers as her original designs,” reads a statement from Fernandez, noting a suit has been filed in Manhattan federal court.

Ratajkowski’s one-piece Cardiff features three front-side bows at the waist, ribs and bust — much like Fernandez’s Poppy, while Vulcan’s off-the-shoulder design resembles Fernandez’s Leandra.

A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Nov 24, 2017 at 5:03am PST

A post shared by Lisa Marie Fernandez (@lisamariefernandez) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

There are no copyright protections for functional clothing in the U.S., but the European Union grants certain protections to clothing made, imported or exported within its bounds, according to blog Business of Fashion.

Fernandez claims she registered the designs on June 21, 2015, according to a statement.

Ratajkowski launched her swim line Nov. 17. Reps from the stunner’s swimwear line did not respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.