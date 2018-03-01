ABC News star Joy Behar reaps gargantuan profit from sale of luxury New York City apartment

“The View” co-host Joy Behar made a gargantuan profit from selling her highly prestigious New York City apartment – proving that offending conservatives in the Heartland isn’t the ABC News star’s only source of income.

Behar purchased the extravagant Upper West Side home for $2.55 million in 2008 and flipped it last month for $3.27 million, according to city property records cited by the New York Post.

The luxury “pre-war” building features a “stunning formal English garden in the center which is beautifully landscaped with flowering plants and mature shade trees,” according to Street Easy. The listing states that Behar’s three-bedroom apartment featured a self-cleaning toilet, a “dramatic marbled entry” and occupied “the entire wing of this notable building.”

Hardcore fans of Behar are in luck, as the listing promises that photos of the high-end Toto toilet are coming soon. Apartments inside the famed Astor Court building are known for their “gracious layouts, 10 foot ceilings, with oversized crown moldings and many with wood burning fireplaces,” according to the listing. Behar’s particular unit also featured a chef’s kitchen and all sorts of custom cabinetry and closets.

It is believed that the ABC News star earns multiple millions of dollars per year for her role on “The View,” which has become increasingly controversial. The sale document is dated Feb. 15, only two days after Behar infuriated Christians by mocking Vice President Pence’s faith.

Behar famously said that hearing from Jesus is actually called “mental illness” during a conversation about Pence. ABC has remained silent following the remarks that have been deemed “anti-Christian” by the Media Research Center despite being flooded with calls and complaints.

The MRC, which says it's “America’s leading media watchdog in documenting, exposing and neutralizing liberal media bias,” posted contact information for 14 of the ABC News program’s advertisers as well as the president of ABC.

“I am sure the advertisers of ‘The View’ will be just as appalled as I am about the anti-Christian remarks made on the show,” MRC President Brent Bozell wrote.

ABC and the advertisers, including Clorox, Gerber, Oreo and HomeAdvisor, haven’t responded to the MRC, according to a spokesperson.

The controversy has resulted in a variety of industry watchdogs suggesting it would be wise for ABC News to divorce itself from the show, which in a typical broadcast features four outspoken liberals and a single conservative.

Despite the drama surrounding Behar, a glance inside her private life reveals that her role as ABC News’ liberal daytime protagonist pays off.