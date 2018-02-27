Kim Zolciak buys daughter a rose gold gun for her 21st birthday

Kim Zolciak had a different kind of shot in mind when it came to daughter Brielle Biermann‘s 21st birthday this year.

Following her firstborn’s milestone birthday Sunday, the “Don’t Be Tardy” star gifted Biermann a customized Glock 43 pistol, complete with rose gold accents.

“You’re moving out so it’s time you figured it out,” Zolciak, 39, is overheard on video, obtained by TMZ. “It’s not loaded, it’s a very special one for you.”

Though insiders claim Biermann has practiced at a gun range, the gossip site also claims she does not have her license.

Zolciak’s special gift to her eldest daughter comes less than two weeks after announcing she purchased bulletproof backpacks for her younger children in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., shooting, in which Nikolas Cruz allegedly open fired at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, leaving 17 people dead.

“I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world,” the reality star shared on social media. “He said, ‘best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags’ you know, I just did! It’s better than not having anything at all.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.