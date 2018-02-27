How to watch the 2018 Oscars Best Picture nominees online

The Oscars are less than a week away, leaving just enough time for viewers to watch the 2018 Best Picture nominees ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night.

If you don't want to make a trip to the movie theater, you may be in luck: more than half of this year's crop can be watched online.

Read on for a look at how you can watch these films without taking a trip to the cineplex.

Which movies are nominated for Best Picture?

Nine films are up for the award. They include the horror flick “Get Out,” the World War II films “Dunkirk” and “Darkest Hour,” the coming-of-age film “Lady Bird” and the drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Also in the mix are the Pentagon Papers-inspired movie “The Post,” the coming-of-age drama “Call Me By Your Name,” the period piece “Phantom Thread” and the sci-fi hit “The Shape of Water.”

Can I watch any of them online?

Yes. You can currently watch five movies without leaving the comfort of your couch.

“Call Me By Your Name,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” The Shape of Water, and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” are all available for purchase through Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube Movies.

If you don’t want to own “Dunkirk,” which is up for eight Oscars, you can also rent the movie via those same platforms.

The box office smash “Get Out” is also available to stream if you have HBO Go or HBO Now.

What about the other films?

“The Post” and “Phantom Thread” aren’t yet available online. However, they can all be pre-ordered via Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube Movies.

If you're dying to catch these films in the meantime, check your local theater listings for showtimes.