Chelsea Handler takes a shot at Ivanka Trump over her father's sexual misconduct allegations

After Ivanka Trump scolded an NBC and MSNBC reporter for asking questions about her father’s sexual misconduct allegations, comedian and activist Chelsea Handler fired shots at the first daughter over her response.

As previously reported, Ivanka didn’t take too kindly to Peter Alexander’s line of questioning about the numerous women making allegations against her father, the president.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters,” she said in the interview. “I believe my father, I know my father."

Soon after, Handler took to Twitter to share an image from a 1996 photo shoot for Vanity Fair that shows her sitting on her father’s lap, caressing his face and staring at him at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“Ivanka Trump said it’s 'inappropriate' to ask her about the sexual accusations against her father,” the star tweeted. “Would it be more appropriate if we asked you while you sat on his lap like this?”

Handler, who recently stepped away from her Netflix talk show to focus on political activism, has been using her Twitter as a hotbed of anti-Trump jokes and fodder. She’s previously attacked not only the president, but the first lady, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, Donald Trump Jr. and many more.

Donald Trump’s close relationship with his daughter has been fodder for many comedians that like to make jabs and insinuate that their relationship is too close. Handler has not posted any follow up since the initial tweet.