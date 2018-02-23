James Woods supports Brendan Fraser against Philip Berk: 'I too was blacklisted'

James Woods thanked fellow actor Brendan Fraser for speaking against former Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) president Philip Berk and shared his own story about the organization.

On Thursday, Fraser revealed in an interview with GQ that he believed his career in Hollywood declined because he suffered depression after he says he was groped by then-HFPA president, Berk.

After the news of Fraser's interview spread, Woods shared the article on his Twitter page and claimed he too had been blacklisted by Berk, but for political reasons.

The conservative actor tweeted, “I recommend this interview highly. I, too, was blacklisted by that individual at #HFPA after nine Golden Globe nominations. During a press junket with HFPA, he asked if I would support Hillary Clinton if she ever ran for president. Never nominated again.”

But Woods, 70, made sure to clarify that he did not experience any form of sexual misconduct from the former HFPA president.

“For the record, however, he was never physically ‘sketchy’ with me in any way similar to that alleged by Brendan Fraser in GQ," the actor added in a separate tweet. "He was probably aware I might have knocked his teeth out, had he tried. Final note: I’m so glad Brendan Fraser is back entertaining us. I’m a big fan.”

In the "What Ever Happened to Brendan Fraser?” interview, the "Mummy" actor detailed the alleged incident.

“His left hand reaches around grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around. I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.”

The incident, which Fraser claims took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003, left a "reclusive" Fraser feeling frightened and depressed.

The 49-year-old star pins his career decline on the incident, saying that he was never invited back to the Golden Globes ceremony after that year.

Berk denied the allegation and told GQ that Fraser's career "declined through no fault of ours.”

According to The Wrap, the HFPA released a statement on Thursday regarding Fraser's claims.

“The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article. Over the years we’ve continued a positive working relationship with Brendan, which includes announcing Golden Globe nominees, attending the ceremony and participating in press conferences. This report includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of and at this time we are investigating further details surrounding the incident.”

In the GQ article, Berk said he sent a letter to Fraser regarding the alleged incident but “admitted no wrongdoing.”

Woods, meanwhile, has battled his own scandal regarding sexual misconduct allegations.

Last year, Amber Tamblyn claimed Woods hit on her when she was 16. Woods dismissed her claim and stated it was a lie.

