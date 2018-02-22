Chevy Chase gets into roadside fight with young drivers who had to look up who he was

A Long Island man said he kicked Chevy Chase in self-defense on an upstate highway when the unhinged actor lunged at him and warned, “I am going to ruin your lives!”

Michael Landrio, 22, a UPS worker from East Patchogue, told The Post that he and his girlfriend and another couple were headed north to go snowmobiling Feb. 9 when a blue Mercedes flashed its lights at them and pulled next to them at the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

“We were in the right lane and as we came up to the bridge we went to the middle lane,” he said in his parents’ home in Suffolk County. “It was an old guy yelling – something we couldn’t hear – super pissed-off. … We just tried to get the heck away from him. He followed us the whole length of the bridge, driving crazy.”

Landrio said the pursuing driver weaved in and out of traffic until they pulled over in South Nyack in Rockland County after crossing the span.

“My friend opened his window and just said, ‘I apologize, we were just trying to go upstate,’” he said, adding that the Mercedes blocked their vehicle.

“You know who the f— I am?” Landrio said Chase screamed. “Then he started cursing at me for no reason and said, ‘I am going to ruin your lives!’ I said, ‘F— you!’

Then he yanks open their car door and yells, ‘I’m going to punch you in the nose’ and he came after me and had his hands in my face,” he continued. “I said, ‘Get the f— away from me!’”

Landrio said Chase — who at this point was inside Landrio’s car attacking him — threw a punch that missed. Landrio said he then kicked the out-of-control Chase, sending him flying out of the car, into his Mercedes and onto the ground.

“I closed my car door and locked it but he was still trying to get in at me when a nurse and an off-duty cop escorted him away,” Landrio said.

“I didn’t know who he was — I was just trying to defend myself. He was physically trying to harm me,” he said, adding that the cop told him his attacker was none other than Chevy Chase of “Saturday Night Live” and “Caddyshack” fame.

“I looked him up on Google and I still didn’t know who he was,” he said. “He didn’t look like he looked when he made his movies.”

Landrio, who wants to pursue a career in law enforcement, noted that Chase stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, while he is just 5-foot-11 and weighs 155 pounds.

The suspect was slapped with a count of second-degree harassment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.