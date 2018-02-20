Jessica Chastain in talks for 'It' sequel, Bill Skarsgard set to return as Pennywise

Fans’ dream casting for the sequel of “It” may actually be coming true. Fox News has confirmed that Jessica Chastain is in talks to play the adult version of Beverly Marsh when she returns to the cursed town of Derry.

Variety first reported the news noting that sources close to the film stress that negotiations with the “Zero Dark Thirty” actress are in early stages as a script for the film is still in the works. However, the movie is still scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.

Chastain has been linked to the franchise for quite some time, after returning director Andy Muschietti named her as the perfect choice for adult Beverly. Entertainment Weekly reports that he mentioned her as his choice during post-production on the first movie.

For those unfamiliar, “It” deals with a monster that feeds off people’s fear once every 27 years. The first film saw an intrepid band of youngsters that call themselves “The Losers Club” defeat the monster in the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. However, those familiar with Stephen King’s novel know the group will return to the town for the monster’s resurgence as adults. It’s unclear at this time who Muschietti is looking at to play other members of the group at this time.

Bill Skarsgard, however, is set to reprise his role as the evil clown, Pennywise, for the sequel.

Chastain is coming off a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in “Molly’s Game” and is expected to star in the upcoming “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” film later this year.

Reps for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.