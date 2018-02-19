Rob Reiner calls Trump an 'ill sociopath' after Florida school shooting

Following the news of a Florida school shooting, Rob Reiner attacked "GOP patriots" and called for an end to Trump's presidency.

On Sunday, the famed Hollywood filmmaker took to Twitter to accuse the government of putting the president before the lives of children and the country.

The Hollywood writer and director tweeted, "How much longer do we have to put up with a mentally ill sociopath? When the f---ed up psyche of the leader of the free world comes before the horrific deaths of innocent children, it’s time for GOP patriots to stand up and end this sickness."

The filmmaker, who is a frequent critic of Trump, also called out the president over reports of Russian interference with the 2016 election.

"There was a time when the GOP was the party of national security. When Trump refuses to acknowledge Russia’s attack on US, he refuses to protect US from without. When he refuses to support sensible gun safety, he refuses to protect US from within," Reiner tweeted on the evening of Valentine's Day following the mass shooting.

That Friday, the filmmaker continued to slam the president.

"There are 21,000,000 reasons why Donald Trump refuses to protect our children from being slaughtered by guns. The NRA has deep pockets. But we will show them that our hearts and our pockets are deeper than theirs," Reiner wrote.

The "Princess Bride" director joins the chorus of celebrities who have called for government action after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Back in December, while accepting a social justice award at the African American Film Critics Association Awards, Reiner called the Trump presidency “the last battle of the Civil War.”