Internal conversation paints triggered New York Times staffers as ‘parodies of hypersensitive liberal journalists’

An internal conversation among New York Times employees has been leaked, peeling back the curtain to reveal there's no end to the hypersensitivities of triggered employees at the Old Gray Lady.

Liberal staffers are outraged because their colleague, conservative columnist Bari Weiss, quoted the Broadway sensation “Hamilton” and tweeted, “Immigrants: They get the job done,” in response to figure skater Mirai Nagasu – whose parents are Japanese immigrants -- landing a historic triple axel at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Many people were upset with the tweet, with some critics pointing out that Nagasu is an American and others simply not understanding the “Hamilton” reference. However, HuffPost reporter Ashley Feinberg obtained a New York Times internal Slack conversation suggesting that significant outrage comes from Weiss’ colleagues at the paper, and that the sensitivity stretches well beyond the Weiss tweet.

The conversation is a microcosm of the way many people feel about the media elite in the current landscape. Free Beacon reporter Alex Griswold said Weiss’ critics “come off as parodies of hypersensitive liberal journalists.”

One staffer claimed “Asians don’t matter,” while numerous employees said they were “offended” by the tweet.

“I will no longer remain silent about our hostile work environment just so that it will be pleasant for others,” one apparently disgruntled employee wrote. “Frankly micro aggressions and people being obtuse cut the deepest … and this is DAILY.”

The internal conversation exposes that a significant number of Times staffers are angry and don’t enjoy working at the paper for a variety of reasons. Some complained that the paper doesn’t have a public editor these days, while others bemoaned the lack of anyone to field a formal complaint. Some of the discontented staffers seem to think the paper has a diversity issue.

“The diversity efforts here are nothing but lip service,” an employee wrote. “Let’s hire more tokens we can put in their place!!!!!”

At one point, a Times employee mentions that “implicit bias training” would be helpful, but not everyone agrees.

“I don’t know how it’s helpful if we are obsessed with poaching stars and nepotism,” an employee said.

Names and identifying details were removed from the leaked conversation, but the HuffPost noted that “an editor on the masthead” notified the irritated employees that he was following along and said it was “definitely worth more discussion.”

One Times wage earner complained, “I think we are supposed to just read and weep for fear of reprisals such as being blacklisted for promotions or being targeted for the next round of buyouts/layoffs.”

People on both sides of the political aisle took to Twitter for some mockery. Bloomberg’s Eli Lake wrote that “pathetic is too kind a word” for The Times’ journalists leaking “slime” about a colleague to arival publications.

TheWrap’s Jon Levine said the paper’s employees “seem insufferable,” while Herald Sun reporter Rita Panahi called them “a pack of pitiful morons.”

Perhaps one user summed it up best by tweeting, “This is what a millennial press looks like.”

Meanwhile, the HuffPost reporter who obtained the leaked information sent a racially charged tweet mocking Weiss’ supporters. “Probably just a coincidence that everyone coming to bari weiss’s defense is white,” Feinberg wrote.

The New York Times did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, the HuffPost story was eventually updated with the following statement from a Times spokesperson: “The Times is deeply committed to a workplace that is reflective of the audience we serve. We view diversity -- of gender, ethnicity, origin, thought and opinion, as critical to our work. And, we want The Times to be a safe and comfortable place to work for all. For that reason, we’ve prioritized training programs and forums to facilitate a constructive conversation around this very important issue.”