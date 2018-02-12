Chrissy Teigen shares pregnant topless photo: 'Don't shame me'

Chrissy Teigen has a strange new salad-making technique she wants to share.

On Sunday, Teigen shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram.

In the viral photo, the "Lip Sync Battle" host, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, showed off her pregnant belly while making a salad on the kitchen counter -- topless.

But to make the photo appropriate for the social media platform, the model and chef covered her chest with two large salad emojis and captioned the image, “Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life."

The photo of the mom to daughter Luna won over the Internet with 1.5 million likes on Instagram and 7,000 likes on Twitter. The model even gained praise from famous friends such as Jane Lynch who tweeted at Teigen, “This is tremendous."

The model's naked salad photo came a day after Teigen attended the 60th birthday party for talk show host and friend Ellen DeGeneres. Teigen shared a number of photos from the bash with her husband and other celebrity friends who attended the Hollywood affair.

In addition to Legend and Teigen, other stars who attended DeGeneres' birthday included Kim Kardashian and Kayne West, Olivia Munn, Jennifer Aniston, Amy Schumer and Meghan Trainor.

The model, who is known for her bold thoughts and always speaking her mind on social media, returned to Twitter on Sunday and shared her thoughts about the current obsession with FaceTune and make up bloggers constantly "smoothing" their skin.

Teigen tweeted, "I don’t know what real skin looks like anymore. Makeup ppl on Instagram, please stop with the smoothing (unless it’s me) just kidding (I’m torn) ok maybe just chill out a bit. People of social media just know: IT’S FACETUNE, you’re beautiful, don’t compare yourself to people ok."

The tweet earned more than 40,000 likes and 4,400 retweets.