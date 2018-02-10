Expand / Collapse search
Delmonico's Chocolate-Chili Rubbed Valentine's Day Recipes

Chef Billy Olivia shared delicious Valentine's Day-inspired dishes with our viewers.

CHOCOLATE-CHILI RUB
Courtesy of Delmonico’s Restaurant
Ingredients:
1 c. Valhrona cocoa powder
½ c. ancho chili 
½ c. white sugar
½ c. Kosher salt
¼ c. Pierre Poivre
¼ c. cumin
½ c. mole
¾ c. extra virgin olive oil
¼ c. fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Mix with a whisk until the mixture has an even consistency, adding additional olive oil as needed.

CHOCOLATE FONDUE
Courtesy of Delmonico’s Restaurant
Ingredients:
2½ c. simple syrup
¼ c. corn syrup
2/3 c. heavy cream
1¾  c. 70% dark chocolate, chopped
1¾ c. cocoa powder

Instructions:
Combine simple syrup and corn syrup, and bring to a boil. Add cocoa powder and mix well. Once an even consistency is reached, add chocolate and heavy cream, mixing well.  For best results, blend with a hand mixer until silky consistency is reached.