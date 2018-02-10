Delmonico's chocolate-chili rubbed Valentine's Day recipes

Chef Billy Olivia shared delicious Valentine's Day-inspired dishes with our viewers.

CHOCOLATE-CHILI RUB

Courtesy of Delmonico’s Restaurant

Ingredients:

1 c. Valhrona cocoa powder

½ c. ancho chili

½ c. white sugar

½ c. Kosher salt

¼ c. Pierre Poivre

¼ c. cumin

½ c. mole

¾ c. extra virgin olive oil

¼ c. fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Mix with a whisk until the mixture has an even consistency, adding additional olive oil as needed.

CHOCOLATE FONDUE

Courtesy of Delmonico’s Restaurant

Ingredients:

2½ c. simple syrup

¼ c. corn syrup

2/3 c. heavy cream

1¾ c. 70% dark chocolate, chopped

1¾ c. cocoa powder

Instructions:

Combine simple syrup and corn syrup, and bring to a boil. Add cocoa powder and mix well. Once an even consistency is reached, add chocolate and heavy cream, mixing well. For best results, blend with a hand mixer until silky consistency is reached.