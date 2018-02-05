'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer premieres

The first full-length trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" premiered on Monday morning during "Good Morning America" and on social media.

The Han Solo flick opens in U.S. theaters on May 25, 2018.

During the Super Bowl, a teaser aired that gave fans a first look at Alden Ehrenreich as the title character, originally played by Harrison Ford, as well as Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian, originally played by Billy Dee Williams.

Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany also star in the film.



As previously reported, the follow up to the “Star Wars” anthologies that kicked off with “Rogue One” has been the subject of a lot of rumor and speculation after what seemed like attempts to keep progress on the movie a secret. This came after Ron Howard stepped in for two directors that left the project unexpectedly.