Eve Jobs, Apple founder's 19-year-old daughter, shows off equestrian skills and glamorous life on Instagram

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is living it up.

The 19-year-old, who shows off her high-flying lifestyle on Instagram, attends Stanford University and is an accomplished equestrian.

Eve was named ‘rider of the month’ last year after she competed in the Amateur-Owner division in the East Conference of the Show Jumping Hall of Fame Jumper Classic Series.

Eve’s Instagram features many pictures of her on horseback, interspersed with images of her friends.

The Apple founder’s daughter competes against other young heiresses like Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, and Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen.

Her mother, billionaire investor Laurene Powell-Jobs, bought a $15 million ranch in Florida in 2016.

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

The ranch reportedly has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a 40-foot long screened-in pool, a detached barn for 20 horses, plus a show-jumping training rink.

According to Business Insider, Eve has aced competitions around the world, including events from the Hamptons, Kentucky, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Eve is dating Miami School of Business student Eugenio Garza Pérez, who also shares her love of horses.

Pérez, who is from Monterrey, Mexico, moved to the U.S. at the age of 15 to study and follow the equestrian activity practiced by family tradition.

Garza, along with his horse, has already won competitions such as the Hoolw Creek Farm Grand Prix in Kentucky, and the Upperville Jumper Classic in Virginia.

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

Like Eve, he is also from a family of accomplished entrepreneurs. Eugenio is the great-grandson of Eugenio Garza Sada, who was president of the VISA Group and founder of a prestigious private university in Mexico, the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies.

Eve and her longtime boyfriend post photos of loving moments together in destinations worldwide.

According to Forbes, Eve, her mother, and siblings, are worth nearly $20.1 billion.

Steve Jobs died in 2011 of pancreatic cancer, and according to his official biographer, Walter Isaacson, Jobs didn’t doubt that it would be his youngest daughter who would run Apple in the future.