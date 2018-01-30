Rose McGowan details Weinstein allegation, cult upbringing in new book

Rose McGowan shared new revelations about her alleged Harvey Weinstein sexual assault and her tormented cult upbringing in her new book, “Brave.”

The new book written by the actress chronicles the ups and downs of her life in the spotlight, starting from the very beginning of her childhood.

"I was told I was worth nothing in the eyes of God,” McGowan wrote of her family's standards, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The actress details growing up in a religious cult with a severe the eating disorder in which she was “never able to get below 92 pounds,” in addition to suffering from physical and mental abuse.

At the age of 4, the actress recalled the time a cult elder sliced a wart off her thumb, and she said the cult began to promote sex between children and adults. And though her father made the decision to leave the cult, McGown still decided to legally emancipate herself from her parents at the age of 15.

Later in the book, in the chapter entitled “Death of Self,” the former “Charmed” actress details the night she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, who she refers to in the book as the “the monster.”

During the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, McGowan said she was lured to Weinstein’s hotel room for what she was told was a meeting.

The actress said that at the time, her manager told her that the meeting was extremely important and insisted that she go.

McGowan wrote, "I was so new to the industry's upper echelon, I didn't know … what so many already knew, that he was a predator and I was walking into a trap."

So, McGowan went to the meeting. Once she arrived in Weinstein’s room, she recalled that the movie mogul offered to show her the room’s jacuzzi. It wasn’t long before the young actress was allegedly cornered, stripped of her clothes and thrown on top of the jacuzzi where Weinstein allegedly forced himself on her.

She claimed Weinstein performed oral sex on her while he masturbated.

In an excerpt from her book, McGowan wrote, “He moans loudly; through my tears I see his semen floating on top of the bubbles.”

"I did what so many who experience trauma do,” she wrote. “I disassociated and left my body. Detached from my body, I hover up under the ceiling, watching myself sitting on the edge of the tub, against a wall, held in place by the Monster whose face is between my legs, trapped by a beast. In this tiny room with this huge man, my mind is blank. Wake up Rose; get out of here."

Today McGowan is just one of a vast number of women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault.

“Rape to me is any violation of my body,” she wrote in her book. “If you enter my body via tongue, fingers, penis, object without my consent, that to me is rape and I need no law telling me what I know to be true.”