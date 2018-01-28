Grammys 2018 performers and presenters

The Grammys will bring a slew of stars to the stage at Madison Square Garden Sunday.

Read on for a look at the performers and presenters set to appear at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

What do we know about the upcoming performances?

Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s opening number is set to include both comedian Dave Chappelle and Irish rock band U2, E! News reports.

Pop star Lady Gaga also will perform a song off of her album “Joanne.”

Kesha, another pop artist, has tweeted that she’ll perform her song “Praying.” She will perform with singers Andra Day, Camila Cabella, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and the Resistance Revival Chorus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Recording Academy also has revealed multiple paired acts: Miley Cyrus and Elton John are going to perform together, as will Bruno Mars and Cardi B. Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton are slated to team up, too.

Latin superstars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are expected to take the stage with Zuleyka Rivera, who appeared in Fonsi and Yankee’s “Despacito” music video.

There’s also a performance from pop star Rihanna, vocalist Bryson Tiller and DJ Khaled in the works.

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid’s joint performance will feature both suicide attempt survivors and suicide loss survivors, according to the Recording Academy. The trio’s suicide prevention hit, “1-800-273-8255,” is nominated for Song of the Year.

Are there special tributes planned?

Yes. The awards show will honor late musicians Chuck Berry and Fats Domino with a joint performance from rocker Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste of the band Stay Human, the Recording Academy said.

It’s also announced that Broadway singers Patti LuPone and Ben Platt will perform in honor of the show’s return to New York City — and also as a tribute to Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Grammys were last held in New York in 2003, before spending 14 years in Los Angeles.

“I cannot wait to perform a beautiful West Side Story treat,” Platt tweeted. Bernstein composed the music for “West Side Story.”

LuPone is set to sing “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from “Evita,” whose music was written by Lloyd Webber.

Country music stars Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne will together pay tribute to victims who died at recent live music events, according to the Recording Academy.

Who else is performing?

Singer Sting; pop singers Pink and Sam Smith; rapper Childish Gambino; R&B artist SZA and country quartet Little Big Town have all been named.

GRAMMYS 2018 NOMINEES AND SHOW INFORMATION

What about the presenters?

This year’s presenters include multiple musicians, including Tony Bennett, Kelly Clarkson, Eve, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Hailee Steinfeld and Donnie Wahlberg.

Comedians Dave Chappelle, Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Silverman and Trevor Noah; actresses Katie Holmes and Anna Kendrick and football player Victor Cruz also will present at the show, the Recording Academy said.

What else should I know?

James Corden of “The Late Show” will host the awards show, which will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you’re watching the program, you might see performers take home awards as well: many of them are nominated, including Mars. The “24K Magic” singer has the most nods among the Grammys performers, and is up for six awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.