Gwyneth Paltrow: Ex-husband Chris Martin is 'like my brother'

Gwyneth Paltrow loves her relationship with her ex-husband, Chris Martin! The former spouses announced their decision to “consciously uncouple” in March 2014 and finalized their divorce in July 2016. But the two remain close for the sake of their children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

“He’s really like my brother. We’re very familial. It’s nice. It’s great,” Paltrow told Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s "The Late Show."

When Colbert asked Paltrow if she and Martin were “more evolved than the rest of us” for being able to handle their split so gracefully, she quickly replied, “Definitely not. No, but divorce is terrible. It was really painful. It was really hard, and I think we really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. And we thought, if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple, that was kind of the goal. So that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Earlier this month, Paltrow announced her engagement to TV producer Brad Falchuk, confirming the rumors in her Goop magazine. She also flashed her giant new engagement ring at the Producers Guild Awards.

“I believe it’s a sapphire,” Paltrow told Colbert of rock, not giving him any additional information.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

