Miss Guatemala contestant shot in the head while dropping her daughter off at school

Rosa Otilia Ramirez, a 32 year old model and mother, was gunned down on a sidewalk after dropping her daughter off at school at 7am in Guatemala City on January 19th.

CCTV camera captured the gruesome shot to the former beauty contestant's head by a masked gunman reported The Daily Mail.

He shoots one shot to her hand and Ramirez falls to her death. The murderer runs away.

The video footage was released by Guatemalan police in order to attempt to capture the assailant who law enforcement officers believe knew the victim, and it is thought to be a crime of passion.