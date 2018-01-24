U.S. Veteran whose last wish was to see 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' has died at 69

Ron Villemaire, the United States Air Force veteran whose dying wish was to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” before he passed away, has died. He was 69.

His daughter, Elizabeth Ngo shared the sad news on social media after Villemaire’s last wish became a viral sensation when local firefighters helped him get to a screening of the newest film in December.

“This evening at 7:27 pm my amazing father and best friend took his last journey home to heaven. I know he will be with my grandparents and safe with God. I’m thankful he is no longer in horrible pain. Thank you for all of your prayers,” she said.

She posted his obituary soon after.

As previously reported, the Vietnam War veteran wanted nothing more than to see the next “Star Wars” installment before he died from stage 4 colon cancer. While on hospice care in Bedford, NH, his family quickly realized that his pain was too intense for him to handle a trip to the theater where he’d have to sit up for the duration of the movie.

Ngo asked for the public’s help and, with that, the hashtag “#RonsLastJedi” was born. The viral campaign caught the attention of local firefighters who agreed to help escort him to the theater for a special screening of the film. Villemaire was visited in his hospital bed by Darth Vader and then escorted to the local O’Neil’s Cinemas for a show where a hospital bed was set up for him to watch the new film in comfort, surrounded by fans dressed as their favorite characters.

"I hope God will bless each and every one of them just the way I feel blessed right now. He's definitely with me right now," he said at the time. "It's just unbelievable all these people are here, and thank God for Star Wars fans!"