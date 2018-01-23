'NSYNC won't be at Justin Timberlake's Superbowl 52 Halftime show says Joey Fatone

There’s bad news for ‘NSYNC fans that were hoping for a reunion at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show. Joey Fatone has put rumors to rest that he and the other member of the band will join Justin Timberlake at the big mid-game performance.

Since Timberlake was announced as the headlining performer at the Super Bowl 52 Halftime show, fans everywhere have wondered if he’ll be getting the band that made him famous back together. TMZ caught up with Fatone, 40, in Los Angeles over the weekend to ask if he was headed to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl.

“I’m here right now,” he said. “If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now… There’s your proof.”

Fatone previously told the outlet that ‘NSYNC could reunite at the game if some things fell into place, but it seems now he wants us to believe those things never happened.

As previously reported, Timberlake will headline the show more than a decade after his last appearance in which his duet with Janet Jackson led to her infamous “wardrobe malfunction” that exposed her breast on live TV. With ‘NSYNC not joining the star at the show, some now wonder if he’ll reunite with Jackson for a dose of nostalgia.