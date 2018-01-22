Marky Mark singer claims Mark Wahlberg got royalties and she got nothing

Days after Mark Wahlberg found himself in the news for making 1,000 times more money than his female co-star in reshoots for "All The Money in the World," a former duet partner of the Marky Mark singer has come forward about her experience with Walhberg and pay disparity.

Melina Bruhn, who was the lead vocalist on the 1994 album “Life in the Streets," told the New York Post she was "screwed out of royalties for the rest of my life."

The record never was released in the United States but was a hit in Germany according to the Post.

Bruhn continued that this gender pay gap "has been haunting me for my entire career, and I've always wanted to write to him, to let him know how much I’ve suffered."

A rep for Wahlberg did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

While Bruhn is angry regarding the pay discrepancy she is, "not upset at Mark."

She said, "He was just another artist, like me. I’m just upset at the situation. I didn’t get my fair share, and I hope that my story will help younger up-and-coming artists protect themselves."

While Wahlberg has not responded to Bruhn's claims, he did donate his multi-million dollar paycheck of $1.5 million to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund after receiving public backlash for his co-star Michelle Williams making a mere $1,500 for reshooting scenes after Christopher Plummer took over Kevin Spacey's role.