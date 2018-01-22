'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams reveals she's a bridesmaid in Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding

As the final season of “Game of Thrones” draws closer, two of the series stars are solidifying their friendship in a very real way. Maisie Williams let it slip that she’ll be playing an incredibly important role in her on-screen sister’s real-life wedding to singer Joe Jonas.

Since the show began in 2011, Williams and Turner have made their ever-growing friendship a spectacle for the public on social media. Now, speaking to Radio Times, Williams, who is promoting her new movie “Early Man,” let it slip that she’s already been asked to act as a bridesmaid in her wedding.

“I’ve already got it” the star said when asked if she’s vying for a role as bridesmaid.

As previously reported, Turner and Jonas got engaged in October after roughly one year of dating each other. Unfortunately, though, it seems that asking her friend to be a bridesmaid is the only thing she can do for her wedding at this time.

There’s currently no word on who else will round out the 21 year old star’s bridal party as she’s not even able to fully plan the wedding yet. In the same interview with Radio Times, Williams revealed that the wedding planning is on hold while they finish out the eighth and final season of the hit HBO show. “Game of Thrones” is currently not expected to air its final six episodes until 2019.

“It’s either going to be everything that everyone dreamed of, or it’s going to be disappointing,” Williams says in the video below. “It depends which side of the fence you’re going to sit on. I think, whatever you do, there’s going to be that divide. It depends what people want from the final season… I love it.”