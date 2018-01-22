Expand / Collapse search
'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller shows off weight loss in prison

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Prison looks good on Abby Lee Miller.

The disgraced “Dance Moms” star, 51, shared her first photo from prison Sunday, showing off her dramatic weight loss since entering on July 12, 2017.

Smiling wide with her visitors, Miller appeared happy and healthy. “Entertainment Tonight” reported that the reality star has lost 100 pounds as a result of gastric bypass surgery she underwent in April prior to beginning her sentence.

Miller, who was sentenced to serve one year and one day for bankruptcy fraud and taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it, also addressed reports that she’s set to be released early for good behavior, writing in the caption that “no dates have been confirmed,” but she’s “feeling hopeful."

Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience. All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time. I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ❤️ ( and yes this is me in prison ) #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms #dance #aldc

A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on

She also wrote she’s been spending her time making friends with inmates and staff and participating in “anything offered” to her.

“I am a better person for this experience,” Miller wrote.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.
 