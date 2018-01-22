Bill Cosby announces surprise 'comedy concert' in Philadelphia amid legal battle

Bill Cosby is taking a break from his usual routine of staying out of the public eye for a special comedy concert in Philadelphia on Monday.

The now-disgraced comedian announced the news on Facebook just prior to the ticketed event’s start time. The show is billed as a special performance to honor jazz musician Tony Williams. The event is open to the public and will take place at Philadelphia’s LaRose Jazz Club from 5:30 p.m. EST - 9 p.m. EST.

“Cosby will honor his fans with a historic performance with the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet and he will be performing a special comedy concert that will culminate the evening.”

As previously reported, Cosby has been out and about in Philadelphia, posting rare public images of himself on Sunday visiting local haunts in the city. He was sporting Philadelphia Eagles attire to celebrate the team’s recent run for the NFL Championship that landed them a spot against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Cosby, 80, has stayed out of the public eye amid a legal battle and several accusations against women who say he drugged and assaulted them. Recently, his trial over one of these alleged assaults was declared a mistrial in June after jurors failed to reach a verdict. Now, a new trial has been pushed back to April of 2018. It seems that, in the meantime, Cosby is dipping his toe back in the waters of public appearances, beginning Monday with his show at the jazz event.

As Deadline notes, rumors of the famed comedian hitting the road for a comedy tour have swirled in one form or another, but sources tell the outlet that Cosby has received hundreds of requests for him to tour comedy again.

Reps for Cosby did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.