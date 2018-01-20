Perfect recipes for a playoff party

Chef and nutritionist Diane Henderiks visited 'Fox & Friends' to share recipes inspired by NFL teams just in time for the playoffs. You can find the recipes below and visit www.DianeHenderiks.com for more information.

DIANE HENDERIKS’ NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

Ingredients:

¼ lb. bacon or salt pork, diced

1 large sweet onion, diced

4 celery ribs, washed and diced

2 cloves garlic; minced

1 lb. potatoes, diced

½ tsp. red pepper flakes

5 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

1 qt. veggie or chicken broth

1/3 c. flour

1¼ c. low-fat milk

2 qt. chopped canned clams and the juice; separate juice from the clams

1 c. low-fat milk

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

¼ c. freshly chopped parsley

Instructions:

Place bacon or salt pork in a large Dutch oven over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the fat has rendered and it begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove from the fat and set aside.

Add onion, celery to the pot with the pork fat, and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are tender but not browned, about 6 - 8 minutes.

Add red pepper flakes, thyme, bay leaves and pepper, broth, clam juice and potatoes. Stir gently to combine, bring to a low boil and cook for about 15 minutes until potatoes are tender but not mushy.

Whisk flour and milk until smooth, stir into soup and bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickens.

Add clams, milk, reserved bacon, pepper and parsley. Turn off heat, stir, cover pot and let sit for 5 minutes.

Remove thyme sprig and bay leaves and discard.

DIANE HENDERIKS' PHILLY-STYLE CHEESESTEAK

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 sweet onions, thinly sliced

2 green bell peppers, thinly sliced

2 red bell peppers, thinly sliced

1 lb. mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Pinch of salt and pepper

24 oz. steak (ribeye, skirt, sirloin, etc.), sliced super thin against the grain

½ lb. sliced cheddar cheese

½ lb. sliced provolone cheese

4 crusty sub or hoagie rolls

Instructions:

Heat oil in large skillet over high heat. Cast iron works great for this.

Add onions and peppers and cook 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook 5-10 more minutes. Add vinegar, salt and pepper. Stir and set aside. Will be served warm.

Divide meat into 4 portions about 6 ounces each.

Heat oil in cast iron griddle over medium heat. When very hot add meat, in portions, to the griddle and cook, breaking up as it cooks, for a couple of minutes until rare. Move the meat around to make an oblong shape the size of the roll.

Top with warm mushroom mixture. Top with desire amount of cheese and cook on low until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes.

Slice rolls in half and add condiments if desired.

Top with cheesesteak, close sandwich and gently slice in half.

DIANE HENDERIKS’ HEALTHIER HOT DISH

Ingredients:

2 c. cubed small white potatoes

1 lb. lean ground beef

2 c. corn kernels

1 sweet onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 c. diced carrots

1 c. diced celery

4 cups cream of mushroom soup, homemade or reconstituted canned

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese

½ c. finely chopped parsley

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400℉.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook for 5 minutes or until fork tender. Drain and place in large mixing bowl.

Cook beef in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink, drain and add to bowl with potatoes.

Heat oil in large skillet over medium high heat. Add onion, garlic, carrots and celery and sauté for 5 minutes. Add to bowl with meat.

Add soup, cheese and ¼ cup parsley to bowl with meat and gently mix all together.

Pour into lightly greased 13”x9” baking dish and bake, covered for 15 minutes, uncover, top with remaining cheese and bake 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Sprinkle with remaining parsley.

DIANE HENDERIKS’ IN A FLASH FISH TACO NIGHT

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch of chili powder

½ tsp. ground cumin

4 hefty shakes of Tabasco

2 lbs. halibut or other flaky fish

8 corn tortillas

2 c. shredded romaine lettuce

1 c. diced tomatoes

½ c. diced onions

1 avocado, diced

½ c. plain non-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream

½ c. finely chopped cilantro

1 c. crumbled or shredded cheese, cotija recommended

Lime wedges to squeeze over tacos

Instructions:

Whisk olive oil, lime juice, chili powder, cumin, and tabasco in small bowl.

Add the cod, tossing the filets in the mixture to evenly coat. Let marinate for 15 minutes.

Heat oil in a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add fish and cook until fish is opaque, about 3 minutes on each side. Set aside and flake with a fork.

Arrange remaining ingredients in separate bowls on the table.

Assemble in order of ingredient list.