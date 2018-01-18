Prince William debuts a buzzed haircut

Everyone is buzzing about Prince William’s new haircut.

Prince Harry has been making headlines since his engagement to Meghan Markle, but on Thursday his brother Prince William stole the attention with his new haircut.



The 35-year-old prince stepped out in London and showed off a shaved head while supporting the Step Into Health program helping to employ veterans in the NHS at the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

In the past few years, William’s hair has been noticeability thinning and has often been the butt of the royal family jokes. According to E! Online, the prince’s wife, The Duchess of Cambridge, once joked that her husband could use an animal to cover his bald head.

"The prince was interested in the alpaca, and as I showed it to them, the princess said he should put it on his head," farmer Lyn Crejan told reporters at the time. "She said, 'You need it more than me,' and pointed to his head and he laughed."

While in flight training at RAF Shawbury, younger brother Harry took a stab at his older brother and said: "I think he definitely is brainier than I am, but we established that at school — along with his baldness,"

William laughed at the joke but then shot back at William: "That's pretty rich coming from a ginger."

But one royal that does boast a full head of hair is William’s son, Prince George. When he and Kate first revealed their son to the public in July 2013, the father joked that his bald newborn has "got way more [hair] than me, thank God!"