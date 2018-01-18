Chris Hemsworth says he's 'done' playing Thor: 'This is it'

Could boredom be one of the reasons Chris Hemsworth is set to turn his back on playing Thor?

The Aussie star has already filmed his last two appearances as Thor in "Avengers: Infinity War," due out in May this year, and "Avengers 4," due out in May, 2019, and recently said he has finished playing the character.

“Contractually, right now — yeah, this is it. I’m done,” he told USA Today. “I won’t be playing the character again.

“It’s sort of a scary thought. This really seemed like this never-ending thing. And now it’s potentially finishing.”

The actor, 34, has a few reasons as to why he might be keen to ditch the cape for good.

In an interview to promote his new war drama, "12 Strong," Hemsworth suggested that filming Thor movies can be a tad boring because the films rely so heavily on green screens.

“Shooting a green screen can be kind of mind numbing and exhausting from a standpoint of just being kind of bored,” he told Screen Rant.

“I much prefer being busy in the thick of it and being visually sort of stimulated. And when you don’t have to act afraid or full of adrenaline or something because of the environment around you is pressing that upon you and is influencing you in such a way, it is the best. That is definitely my, it would be my choice if I could do it always that way.”

The other reason he’s keen to move on is all because of something his fellow Marvel star, Mark Ruffalo, said to him.

“He was like, ‘Just go for it. Don’t play it safe. Don’t stick to your one thing’,” Hemsworth said to GQ last month.

And Ruffalo also had some advice for the Aussie about what type of role he should choose next.

“Mark was like, ‘It’s got to feel scary, man. It’s got to scare the s--t out of you. I want to see you do something where you’re not in control,'” Hemsworth recalled.

“The idea that it should be wildly intimidating, I think, is when something unique can happen. I’ve got to risk looking like a fool.”

From all reports Hemsworth certainly doesn’t come across as a fool in his new flick, "12 Strong," which is due out in Australia in March.

The movie is based on the true story of the first US troops who were sent to Afghanistan immediately after the September 11 attacks.

The Hollywood Reporter had nothing, but praise for the Aussie’s performance as Captain Mitch Nelson in the film, writing, “It’s virtually all Hemsworth’s show and he’s entirely up to the task of carrying the film on his broad shoulders."

“He’s charismatic, fearless, confident, jokey and a good old Kentucky boy who just wants to get the job done and return home to his wife and daughter,” the review said.

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.