'Fire and Fury' TV adaptation in the works with Michael Wolff as executive producer

“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” the book about the first year of the Trump presidency, is on its way to getting the TV treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film and television rights to Michael Wolff's book were purchased by Endeavor Content with the goal of turning the events depicted into a TV project of some sort. There is currently no network or studio attach to the project as it’s in its infant stages and needs to be shopped around.

Wolff has been tapped as an executive producer on the project along with Channel 4 and BBC executive Michael Jackson. The outlet notes that the deal was a massive one for the new production company, with reports indicating Endeavor Content put up a seven-figure purchase for the No. 1 best-seller.

"Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as surrounded by aides who believe he's unfit for the office he holds. He and other White House aides have blasted the book as inaccurate trash.

Trump has called the book “a work of fiction.”

