Sharon Stone says she's 'seen it all' when it comes to sexual harassment

Sharon Stone has seen a lot in Hollywood since she started her acting career 40 years ago.

The 59-year-old actress let out a 10-second laugh when asked on “CBS Sunday Morning” if she ever experienced inappropriate behavior throughout her career in the entertainment industry.

"You're laughing. I don't know if that's a nervous laugh or 'Are you kidding me? Of course I was' laugh,” interviewer Lee Cowan said as Stone laughed.

She soon gathered her thoughts and responded: "I've been in this business for 40 years, Lee. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago?”

“Looking like I look, from Nowhere, Pennsylvania? I didn't come here with any protection," she added. "I've seen it all."

She told Cowan that women have been “raised to accommodate men.”

“…Particularly in my generation, and women so often lose their own identity to the identity of the man that they're with. They even change the way they dress and what they do to fit the men that they're with," she said.

"We're starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be empowered, or powerful, or valuable,” the actress said about the Times Up initiative.

Stone, who briefly stepped out of the spotlight after suffering a brain hemorrhage in 2001, will star in the HBO miniseries “Mosaic,” set to premiere on Jan. 22.