'Glee' star Naya Rivera's domestic battery charge has been dropped

Naya Rivera won’t be prosecuted for attacking Ryan Dorsey.

The former “Glee” star’s case was dismissed on Jan. 12, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that local West Virginia prosecutors dropped the case because Dorsey did not want to move forward with pressing charges.

Rivera, 31, was arrested over the Thanksgiving weekend for allegedly hitting her husband in the head and lip while they were taking their son Josey, 2, for a walk.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family, especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey said shortly after her arrest went public. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated.”

Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey, 34, for a second time just weeks after the incident took place, and they now share joint custody of their son.

The couple tied the knot in 2014, and Rivera filed for divorce a short time after. She called off their split in October 2017.

Reps for Rivera and Dorsey didn’t get back to us.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.